Yulia Navalnaya created an account on the X network and stated that she would continue her husband's case

Yulia Navalnaya said she would continue her husband's case. This is stated in a video message that was published in her new account on the X network, UNN reports.

Details

The video with the appeal was the first post on her account. Within the first day of registration, several dozen people subscribed to it.

There should have been another person in my place. But that person was killed by vladimir putin - Yulia Navalnaya noted.

She said she knew what had happened to Navalny and promised to tell us about it in the near future.

She said that she would continue Navalny's case and called on his supporters to continue their fight against war, corruption and injustice.

The video ends with footage of Alexei Navalny, who says that if good people have to fight against evil, they have to fight against evil.

Recall

The federal penitentiary service of the russian federation in the yamalo-nenets autonomous district announced on February 16 that Navalny had died in a russian penal colony.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the death of russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying that he was killed by putin.

