Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104686 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113747 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156346 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159687 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257058 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175390 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166335 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229769 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113116 views

Yulia Navalnaya created an account on the X network and stated that she would continue her husband's case

Yulia Navalnaya created an account on the X network and stated that she would continue her husband's case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19516 views

Yulia Navalnaya announced on her new account on the X network that she will continue the work of her husband Alexei Navalny, who was killed by putin.

Yulia Navalnaya said she would continue her husband's case. This is stated in a video message that was published in her new account on the X network, UNN reports.

Details

The video with the appeal was the first post on her account. Within the first day of registration, several dozen people subscribed to it.

There should have been another person in my place. But that person was killed by vladimir putin

- Yulia Navalnaya noted.

She said she knew what had happened to Navalny and promised to tell us about it in the near future.

She said that she would continue Navalny's case and called on his supporters to continue their fight against war, corruption and injustice.

The video ends with footage of Alexei Navalny, who says that if good people have to fight against evil, they have to fight against evil.

Recall

The federal penitentiary service of the russian federation in the yamalo-nenets autonomous district announced on February 16 that Navalny had died in a russian penal colony.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the death of russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying that he was killed by putin.

After Navalny's assassination, it would be absurd to perceive Putin as a legitimate leader - Zelensky17.02.24, 13:58 • 29015 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising