YouTube increases video length in Shorts to 3 minutes

The video hosting service will triple the video format from 60 seconds to 3 minutes. The update will be available from October 15. This was reported by Variety, according to UNN.

This feature was the most popular among creators, so we're happy to give you more opportunities to tell your story, wrote Todd Sherman, Director of Product Management at YouTube Shorts.

The 3-minute duration will be available for videos that have a square or vertical aspect ratio.

The platform is also introducing the “Show fewer short videos” option: users will be able to select this in the settings and will temporarily see fewer short videos.

It is also noted that YouTube Shorts recently updated the player to optimize its appearance, allowing creators' content to take center stage and viewers to focus on the content they like.

