YouTube increases video length in Shorts to 3 minutes

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61456 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102840 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166001 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137301 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142830 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138924 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181744 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112054 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172354 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104740 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98444 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109370 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111470 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 44167 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51399 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165998 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181743 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172353 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199735 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188692 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141585 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146372 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137809 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154708 views
Actual
YouTube increases video length in Shorts to 3 minutes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21120 views

YouTube is expanding the Shorts format from 60 seconds to 3 minutes starting October 15. The platform is also adding a “Show fewer short videos” option and updating the player for a better user experience.

The video hosting service will triple the video format from 60 seconds to 3 minutes. The update will be available from October 15. This was reported by Variety, according to UNN.

This feature was the most popular among creators, so we're happy to give you more opportunities to tell your story,

wrote Todd Sherman, Director of Product Management at YouTube Shorts.

The 3-minute duration will be available for videos that have a square or vertical aspect ratio. 

The platform is also introducing the “Show fewer short videos” option: users will be able to select this in the settings and will temporarily see fewer short videos.

It is also noted that YouTube Shorts recently updated the player to optimize its appearance, allowing creators' content to take center stage and viewers to focus on the content they like.

Recall

YouTube will not recommend videos about ideal physical fitness and weight to teenagers aged 13-17. The platform will also restrict access to content with “social aggression,” including fighting and intimidation.

Olga Rozgon

