Yevhenia Genova's book "Crimean Tatar Families" presented in Kyiv

The book "Crimean Tatar Families" by investigative journalist and human rights activist Yevhenia Genova was presented in Kyiv. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Ukraine-Uninform Media Center in Kyiv hosted a presentation of the book "Crimean Tatar Families" by investigative journalist and human rights activist Yevhenia Genova.

In over a year of work, the author has collected 14 stories about Crimean Tatar families, revealing various aspects of their lives.

The book describes the fates of political prisoners, human rights defenders, artists, cultural figures, civic activists, and activists who have been tirelessly defending their rights and identity. The stories reveal the details of the repressions that befell the Crimean Tatar intelligentsia, deportations, as well as the heroic struggle of activists to return the Crimean Tatars to their native peninsula and describe the annexation of Crimea by russia in 2014.

The main thing is that these are memoirs of people who talk about what life was like in their families for decades. Thus, we have stories that illustrate the main milestones in the development of the Crimean Tatar people, starting from the 19th century. I would like this book to be of interest to everyone, regardless of ethnicity. After all, Ukraine must be united now, as never before, in the face of a large-scale threat. And we will be united only when we remember our historical past and move into the future with this knowledge ," said Yevhenia Genova.

