During the day, the enemy used 4 missiles with the use of four missiles and 43 airstrikes with 69 Kabami against Ukraine. In addition, 364 UAVs were used. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian invaders have launched four rocket attacks on the territory of Ukraine using four missiles and 43 airstrikes with 69 Kabami, using 364 kamikaze drones. We carried out 2,683 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons. The situation in Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions remains the hottest since the beginning of the current day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkivske: there were 7 military clashes with the invaders. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled 4 attacks in the areas of the village of Liptsy and the city of Volchansk. Here the enemy's attack continues near the village of Staritsa, but the situation is controlled. 79 people were lost to the invaders. Ukrainian defenders destroyed the artillery system, 12 UAVs, 10 cars and a unit of special equipment. In addition, 3 ammunition depots and 8 enemy personnel shelters were hit today.

On Kupyansky: the enemy tried 13 times to oust our units from their positions. Clashes occurred in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Petropavlovsk, Novoegorovka, Druzhbyovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Andreevka and Nevsky. Now fighting continues in 4 locations near Petropavlovsk, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Druzhelovka and Nevsky.

On Limanskoye: the Ukrainian military repelled 5 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the villages of Terny, Torskoye and Serebryansky forest. Fighting is still ongoing in the Ternovi area. The situation is under control.

On Pokrovsky: there were 23 military clashes in the direction. The defense forces repelled 9 attacks, but 1 is still ongoing. There are also battles near Sokol, Nevelsky and Novoselovka Pervaya.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russians are actively attracting aviation, dropping 18 cabs in a day - General Staff