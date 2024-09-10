ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Yermak introduced the new deputies and spoke about the areas of their work

Yermak introduced the new deputies and spoke about the areas of their work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15122 views

Andriy Yermak introduced Iryna Vereshchuk and Viktor Mykyta as new deputies in the Presidential Office. Vereshchuk will be in charge of IDPs and children's issues, while Mykyta will work with the regions and frontline areas.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak introduced his new deputies, Iryna Vereshchuk and Viktor Mykyta, during a meeting with the heads of regional state administrations, UNN reports citing the OP.

"Viktor Mykyta will work with the regions and continue what Oleksiy Kuleba was doing. And Iryna Vereshchuk will focus on the issues she dealt with in her government position: internally displaced citizens, children and the protection of their rights, including those children in the frontline regions, and all humanitarian issues," said the Head of the Presidential Office.

Mr. Yermak emphasized the importance of strengthening the work of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, which should ensure quality communication with communities. He also emphasized the need to develop cooperation between the regions of Ukraine and partner countries, primarily the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Mykyta named working with the frontline regions and establishing communication with all regions to promptly resolve issues, including restoring damaged energy infrastructure and supporting businesses, as his top priorities.

"I plan to meet with every head of regional administration - we have already developed a schedule of meetings - to understand the problems of each region. It is also important to establish communication with the Cabinet of Ministers. And I want to make some changes to the approaches to holding the Congress to improve communication," he said.

Vereshchuk noted that she will be helping IDPs and children living near the front line, as well as working on the reintegration of children returned from deportation.

"A separate extremely important track is veterans. They will be at the top of the President's and our attention. I am confident that together with the new Minister of Veterans Affairs, we will be able to give a new impetus to veterans' policy," she added.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

