Yermak discusses preparations for the peace summit in Switzerland with the Advisor to the President of South Africa

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, discussed preparations for the peace summit with the South African National Security Advisor Sidney Mufamadi on the phone. The details of this call were reported by the Presidential Office of Ukraine, UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that the preparations for the peace summit to be held in Switzerland were the main topic of this telephone conversation.

South Africa's participation in the Peace Summit is very important to us. Ukraine greatly appreciates the established permanent dialogue with South Africa and is grateful for the active communication. - emphasized the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak and Sidney Mufamadi also had time to discuss high-level contacts between Ukraine and South Africa.

Add

This conversation was a logical continuation of yesterday's talks between the President of Ukraine and the President of the Republic of South Africa.