“Yellow” danger level: Ukrainians warned of thunderstorms with squalls

Ukrainians have been warned of thunderstorms with squalls in most western, central, southern and Zhytomyr regions by the end of the day, UNN reports, citing data from the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

"Warning of dangerous meteorological phenomena in Ukraine. Until the end of the day on May 24, thunderstorms are expected in most of the western, central, southern and Zhytomyr regions, with squalls of 15-20 m/s in some places. And the hazard level is yellow," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said.

Thunderstorms in parts of Ukraine and up to 29°: weather forecast for today