"Yellow" danger level: a thunderstorm warning was announced in Kiev

In the next hour, with a hold until the end of the day on May 22, a thunderstorm is expected in the capital, the state emergency service in Kiev warned, writes UNN.

Details

"A thunderstorm is expected in Kiev today! According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the nearest person has a thunderstorm in the capital until the end of the day on May 22, and the danger level (yellow)! Be careful, " the State Emergency Service said.

The KCMA urged not to be afraid of the sounds of Thunder. "If an Air Alert is issued - immediately go to the shelter!"- noted in KCMA.

