Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Yanukovych's case on the Maidan shooting: the court postponed the preparatory session to August 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18082 views

The court postponed to August 7 the preparatory hearing in the case against ex-President Yanukovych and former officials in connection with the Maidan shootings in 2014.

The brovarsky City District Court postponed to 11 a.m. on August 7 a preparatory hearing in the case against ex-president Viktor Yanukovych and representatives of his power bloc on charges of organizing the dispersal and shooting of demonstrators on February 18-20, 2014 during the Maidan, the court said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated in the court, on June 24, 2024, the first preparatory court session was held in criminal proceedings on charges of ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, as well as ex-officials Vitaly Zakharchenko, Viktor Ratushnyak, Valery Mazan, Peter Fedchuk, Sergey Kusyuk, Alexander Yakimenko, Stanislav Shulyak, Vladimir Totsky, Pavel Lebedev in obstructing meetings, rallies, marches and demonstrations, which led to mass casualties among the protesters in February 2014.

Due to the fact that not all participants in the case (including the accused) appeared at the court session, the preparatory court session was postponed to August 07, 2024 at 11:00," the court said.

Reserve meeting dates, as indicated, are September 20, 2024, 11:00, September 30, 2024, 10:00.

addition

DBR torik at zhovtni completed the rossliduvannya large-scale right of the kolishnogo kerivnitsva of the state for the organization of the rozgon that rozstriliv demonstrators on 18-20 of the fierce 2014 rock. The indictment was sent to the court.

Members of the criminal group – former high-ranking officials, including the ex-president-are accused of committing these crimes.

The maximum penalty for these crimes is provided in the form of life imprisonment.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
