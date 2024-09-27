Wreckage of enemy drone found in Dnipro after Russian attack on Kyiv

After another attack on Kyiv, the wreckage of an enemy drone was found in the Dnipro River. Divers-sappers retrieved a dangerous find from the river, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The wreckage of the Russian UAV was found at a depth of 12 meters.

"Working underwater required maximum precision and care, as any remnants of ammunition could pose a potential threat. Professional sappers promptly examined the water area and found the wreckage of the Russian UAV at a depth of 12 meters, 60 meters from the shore," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

The rescuers once again urged citizens not to approach or touch the places where enemy weaponry fragments fell.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise saidthat submunitions from cluster warheads of Russian missiles may not explode on impact, turning into explosive objects that remain so for a long time. They also reminded that if such submunitions are found, operational services should be called.

Experts also noted that the enemy has begun to actively use cluster warheads in X-101 cruise missiles.

"The body of the submunition of the additional warhead of the X-101 cruise missile has the shape of two hemispheres with a hole for a fuze on one of them. The missile's cluster warhead can hold about 60 such "balls" (submunitions), each weighing about 4-4.4 kg. This modernization is intended to increase the target's radius of destruction," KFI experts told.