Wreckage of downed drone damages power lines in Rivne region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101829 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108444 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175096 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142065 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145628 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139977 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186087 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176170 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115601 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 72855 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 79331 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 48007 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 39059 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 175096 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186087 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176170 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203435 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192254 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144070 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143842 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148389 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139697 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156451 views
Wreckage of downed drone damages power lines in Rivne region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15361 views

At night in Rivne region, air defense forces shot down an enemy UAV. The debris damaged a power line, a fence and a gazebo of a private household, leaving 70 consumers without electricity. There were no casualties.

In Rivne region, the wreckage of a downed UAV damaged a power line, as well as a fence and a gazebo on the territory of a private farm at night. There were no casualties, but 70 consumers lost power, the head of the Rivne Regional Power Administration, Oleksandr Koval, said on Saturday, UNN reports

Last night, air defense forces shot down an enemy air target over the Rivne region. The debris damaged an overhead power line, as well as a fence and a gazebo on the territory of a private household

- Koval wrote on Telegram. 

According to him, people were not injured. However, 70 consumers were left without electricity.

The relevant services are working on site.

Wreckage of enemy UAVs damages power infrastructure in Poltava region, power outages28.09.24, 10:01 • 16228 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

