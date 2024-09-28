Wreckage of downed drone damages power lines in Rivne region

In Rivne region, the wreckage of a downed UAV damaged a power line, as well as a fence and a gazebo on the territory of a private farm at night. There were no casualties, but 70 consumers lost power, the head of the Rivne Regional Power Administration, Oleksandr Koval, said on Saturday, UNN reports .

Last night, air defense forces shot down an enemy air target over the Rivne region. The debris damaged an overhead power line, as well as a fence and a gazebo on the territory of a private household - Koval wrote on Telegram.

According to him, people were not injured. However, 70 consumers were left without electricity.

The relevant services are working on site.

