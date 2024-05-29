Wreckage of a downed "Shahed" in Kirovohrad region damages power lines

In Kirovohrad region, the wreckage of a downed drone damaged power lines in Kropyvnytskyi district, said Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

Last night, the defenders of the sky destroyed 13 attack UAVs. There were also shootdowns over Kirovohrad region. Shrapnel from a shakedown in one of the settlements of Kropyvnytskyi district damaged power wires - Raikovich wrote on Telegram.

According to him, specialists are on site.

Air defense destroyed 13 of 14 Shahed drones in an air battle