World and European powerlifting champion Oleksandr Bilokon died in the war with the Russian occupiers

Oleksandr Bilokon, world and European powerlifting champion and record holder of the Ukrainian record book, was killed in the war against the Russian occupiers. The news was reported by the vice president of the Ukrainian Wrestling Association Vadym Kisil, UNN reports.

He noted that Oleksandr was one of the strongest people in Ukraine, and in 2017, in the center of Odesa, he set a Ukrainian record for moving a tractor-trailer filled with people by a man. In 2020, Bilokon received a Master of Sports in bohatyr games.

"Eternal memory, eternal glory to the Hero. My sincere condolences to the family and friends. May he rest in peace," Kisil added.

