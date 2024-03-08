Works partially completed, more than UAH 14.8 million missing: organizers of "Big Construction" scheme exposed in Ivano-Frankivsk region

The organizer of the misappropriation of more than UAH 14.8 million under the Big Construction program was identified by specialists of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office - the person involved was served with a notice of suspicion in the case of misappropriation of part of UAH 33.6 million that was allocated for the construction of a school, UNN reports.

Details

The NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion to the organizer of embezzlement of over UAH 14.8 million under the Big Construction program. - the National Anti-Corruption Bureau said in a post on its website.

The entrepreneur who organized the embezzlement of over UAH 14.8 million during the construction of a school in the village of Chukalivka, Ivano-Frankivsk region, was served a notice of suspicion .

As indicated, back in 2021, the Department of Capital Construction in Ivano-Frankivsk region entered into a contract with a company controlled by the suspect for the construction of a school facility under the state program "Big Construction" for a total amount of UAH 45.6 million.

According to the investigation, the contractor was transferred a part of the amount of UAH 33.6 million, but the work was only partially completed. It was found that more than UAH 14.8 million - the remaining amount - remained on paper.

The offenders took possession of these funds and cashed them through controlled organizations, ," the post reads.

There are currently three suspects in the case. Two other participants, the former director of the Capital Construction Department in Ivano-Frankivsk region and the director of a construction company, were notified of suspicion in September 2023. Qualification of actions of the scheme organizer: Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

The NABU and SAPO have sent to court a case of embezzlement of over UAH 27 million during the construction of a kindergarten in the suburbs of Kyiv, involving village council officials and contractors.