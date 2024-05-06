Work has begun in Sumy to restore power supply after drone attacks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104456 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113592 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156196 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159555 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256832 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175349 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166302 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148462 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229641 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113115 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 45203 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 51747 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 49813 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 25981 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 38504 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256832 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229641 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215393 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240975 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227520 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104436 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 77229 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 83120 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114287 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115123 views
Work has begun in Sumy to restore power supply after drone attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27208 views

Work has begun in Sumy to gradually restore power supply after massive attacks by enemy drones caused a power outage in part of the region.

In Sumy, work has begun to restore electricity supply. This was reported by the head of the Sumy city military administration Oleksiy Drozdenko, UNN reports.

Work to restore power has already begun. Gradually, the power will be restored

- informed Oleksiy Drozdenko.

Recall

Due to massive attacks by enemy drones, part of Sumy region was cut off from electricity, and critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy were switched to backup power.

Critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy switched to backup power after massive UAV attacks06.05.24, 02:04 • 26222 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
sumySums

