Work has begun in Sumy to restore power supply after drone attacks

In Sumy, work has begun to restore electricity supply. This was reported by the head of the Sumy city military administration Oleksiy Drozdenko, UNN reports.

Work to restore power has already begun. Gradually, the power will be restored - informed Oleksiy Drozdenko.

Recall

Due to massive attacks by enemy drones, part of Sumy region was cut off from electricity, and critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy were switched to backup power.

