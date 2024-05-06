Work has begun in Sumy to restore power supply after drone attacks
Kyiv • UNN
Work has begun in Sumy to gradually restore power supply after massive attacks by enemy drones caused a power outage in part of the region.
In Sumy, work has begun to restore electricity supply. This was reported by the head of the Sumy city military administration Oleksiy Drozdenko, UNN reports.
Work to restore power has already begun. Gradually, the power will be restored
Recall
Due to massive attacks by enemy drones, part of Sumy region was cut off from electricity, and critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy were switched to backup power.
Critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy switched to backup power after massive UAV attacks06.05.24, 02:04 • 26222 views