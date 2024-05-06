Critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy switched to backup power after massive UAV attacks

In Sumy, as a result of massive enemy attacks by UAVs, critical infrastructure facilities are being switched to backup power. This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Oleksiy Drozdenko, UNN reports.

Due to the massive Shahedi attack on the city, critical infrastructure facilities are switched to backup power.



Water supply and hospitals will be provided with backup power in full.



In addition, the city is deploying invincibility points.



Let's hold on! Everything will be Ukraine - informed Oleksiy Drozdenko.

Recall

Enemy forces attacked energy facilities in the Sumy region. As a result, several towns in Sumy region, including Sumy itself, have partial power outages.

Power outage in several parts of Sumy region