Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy in Dublin

Photo: Reuters

U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with U.S. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

According to media reports, Kushner, Witkoff and Zelenskyy gathered around a table to discuss the results of the previous Russian-American talks in Moscow.

The envoys and Zelenskyy are expected to make statements after the meeting, although there has been no official confirmation of this so far.

The leaders of Britain, France and Germany will join talks between Zelenskyy and U.S. representatives — media

Context

On November 10–11, talks involving representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia were held in Abu Dhabi, focusing on finding ways to end the war. The parties discussed security issues, humanitarian initiatives and possible further steps toward a peaceful settlement. At the same time, no significant breakthrough was achieved on the main differences.

On November 12, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. After the meeting, the American representatives traveled to Dublin, where their talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were scheduled.

Witkoff and Kushner are expected to brief the Ukrainian leader on the results of the conversation in the Kremlin and discuss the further prospects for the peace process.