Will Rebrov remain the head coach after leaving Euro 2024? The national team answered

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

Will Rebrov remain the head coach after leaving Euro 2024? The national team answered

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine's national football team spokesman Oleksandr Hlyvynskyi says there are no grounds to fire head coach Serhiy Rebrov despite the team's failure to qualify for the Euro 2024 playoffs, as Rebrov has a contract until the 2026 World Cup and the team's quality is high.

Will Rebrov remain the head coach after leaving Euro 2024? The national team answered

There are no grounds to dismiss the head coach of the Ukrainian national football team, Serhiy Rebrov, the team's spokesman Oleksandr Hlyvynskyi believes. He said this on June 27 on Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

"We failed to beat the Romanians, but we beat the Slovaks and we played better than the Belgians, but we failed to score. Football fans, I am sure, see and understand that the quality of football in the national team is at a high level. Therefore, there is no reason to dismiss Serhiy Rebrov. He will continue to work with the team. He still has a long contract - until the 2026 World Cup. It is wrong to change the person in this position every year because we have not advanced," Hlyvynskyi said.

Ukraine's national team failed to reach the 1/8 finals of the European Championship, which is taking place in Germany. The decisive factor was a crushing defeat by the Romanians in the first round (0:3). It was because of the worst goal difference in Group E that the Blue and Yellows dropped out of the tournament, although they scored the same number of points as all the other teams in the quartet.

Serhiy Rebrov officially took over the Ukrainian national football team in June of 2013.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

