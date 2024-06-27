Will Rebrov remain the head coach after leaving Euro 2024? The national team answered

There are no grounds to dismiss the head coach of the Ukrainian national football team, Serhiy Rebrov, the team's spokesman Oleksandr Hlyvynskyi believes. He said this on June 27 on Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

"We failed to beat the Romanians, but we beat the Slovaks and we played better than the Belgians, but we failed to score. Football fans, I am sure, see and understand that the quality of football in the national team is at a high level. Therefore, there is no reason to dismiss Serhiy Rebrov. He will continue to work with the team. He still has a long contract - until the 2026 World Cup. It is wrong to change the person in this position every year because we have not advanced," Hlyvynskyi said.

Recall

Ukraine's national team failed to reach the 1/8 finals of the European Championship, which is taking place in Germany. The decisive factor was a crushing defeat by the Romanians in the first round (0:3). It was because of the worst goal difference in Group E that the Blue and Yellows dropped out of the tournament, although they scored the same number of points as all the other teams in the quartet.

Serhiy Rebrov officially took over the Ukrainian national football team in June of 2013.