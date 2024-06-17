Wildfires in California have forced thousands of people to evacuate, threatening regions of the state

In America, wildfires with the spread of wind have forced the evacuation of at least 1200 people from the state of California. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, powerful wildfires in the US state of California broke out with renewed vigor, spreading with the wind and forcing the evacuation of at least 1,200 people.

In the southern territories of the state, the first wildfire in Los Angeles County grew to an area of forty square kilometers during the day. Local authorities warned residents of the possibility of additional evacuations.

In the northern parts of California, strong winds have raised large clouds of smoke from the fires, making it much more difficult to fight the disaster.