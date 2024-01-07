"White Angels delivered food for four-legged pets to Avdiivka

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 13336 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 34435 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 28417 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 33248 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111288 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116978 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148665 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142715 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172789 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 65588 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 76262 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101362 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 65937 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 41585 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 34453 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111290 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289028 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255838 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240833 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 13387 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101362 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148667 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109310 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109137 views
"White Angels delivered food for four-legged pets to Avdiivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35565 views

The White Angels delivered 750 kg of food to pet owners in destroyed Avdiivka.

The group "White Angels" delivered 750 kg of animal feed to the destroyed Avdiivka, which was donated by volunteers. This is reported by the police of Donetsk region, UNN writes.

Details

"The White Angels brought 750 kg of animal food to the destroyed city, which was donated by volunteers. The owner of 18 cats and three dogs is especially happy about the help. The woman became a "foster mom" for the abandoned pets," the statement said.

The police emphasized that there are many people in Avdiivka who have taken in stray dogs. Police officers deliver food for animals to every neighborhood.

Recall

The evacuation group "White Angels" helped six people to leave Avdiivka. Among them are elderly and wounded citizens.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

