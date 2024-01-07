"White Angels delivered food for four-legged pets to Avdiivka

The group "White Angels" delivered 750 kg of animal feed to the destroyed Avdiivka, which was donated by volunteers. This is reported by the police of Donetsk region, UNN writes.

Details

"The White Angels brought 750 kg of animal food to the destroyed city, which was donated by volunteers. The owner of 18 cats and three dogs is especially happy about the help. The woman became a "foster mom" for the abandoned pets," the statement said.

The police emphasized that there are many people in Avdiivka who have taken in stray dogs. Police officers deliver food for animals to every neighborhood.

Recall

The evacuation group "White Angels" helped six people to leave Avdiivka. Among them are elderly and wounded citizens.