Where to expect fog and rain: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, on October 25, it will be mostly without precipitation, with light rain only in the east. At night and in the morning, fog in the western and some central regions, daytime temperatures up to +17°.
Today in Ukraine it is mostly without precipitation, only in the east there is light rain, fog in some areas in the morning. The temperature in the afternoon is up to 17° Celsius. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation today, with light rain in the eastern regions during the day. At night and in the morning, there will be fog in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia regions and in the northeastern part of the country.
The wind is mostly northwest, 5-10 m/s.
Temperatures at night are 2-7° Celsius, in the western regions around 0° Celsius; during the day 9-14° Celsius, in Transcarpathia, Prykarpattia and the far south of the country up to 17° Celsius.
Weather forecast for the Kyiv region
No precipitation. Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 2-7° Celsius, during the day 9-14°. In Kyiv the temperature at night will be 5-7°C, during the day 11-13°C.