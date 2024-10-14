“When Russians are confronted with force, they retreat, Putin retreats”: Sybiha called on the EU to lift restrictions on long-range weapons
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on the EU to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on the EU to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia. He said this during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.
Details
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reportedly "reiterated the call for lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range capabilities against legitimate military targets in the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as the call to make a decision on the use of air defense capabilities of Ukraine's neighbors to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian skies.
"Ukraine is exercising its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Every time the Russians are confronted with force, they retreat, Putin retreats. But when they feel weak, they advance. We must show our collective European strength if we want to push the Russian threat away from Europe," he said.
