What Ukraine needs for a military breakthrough - Syrsky in an interview with Reuters

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about the tactics and strategy of the Ukrainian military in the fight against the Russian invaders and what are Ukraine's chances for a military "breakthrough" in an interview with the Reuters news agency , UNN reports.

Our goals remain unchanged: to hold our positions... to exhaust the enemy by inflicting maximum losses. ," Syrsky told Reuters.

Details

According to Syrsky, Russia is now trying to seize the initiative as the war approaches its second anniversary.

According to the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers are pressing in several directions along the eastern front to gain full control over the industrial Donbas. The Russians are advancing despite huge losses in men and weapons.

However, the fighting on both sides is now on a smaller scale to conserve ammunition and people. Syrsky noted that Russia is increasingly using drones, which has forced Ukrainians to change their tactics.

To gain an advantage, Ukrainian forces need more advanced equipment that operates on multiple frequencies simultaneously. That is why Ukraine is calling on its Western partners to do more to supply them.

We are now seeing what was once discussed in theory being put into practice and used on the battlefield. And it is proving to be effective. Therefore, whoever has more advanced weapons will have every chance to win. ," noted Syrsky.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces still have opportunities to advance by creating what Syrsky called an "artificial advantage," as our military did in the fall of 2022.

I think there is always a chance. We just need to find it and use it. Because it is impossible to deploy troops everywhere, it is impossible to create powerful defense lines everywhere. No matter what, there will be certain territories that will be more protected and others that will be less protected because of the landscape or its importance. - explained Syrsky

The main thing, Syrsky added, is to focus on the most vulnerable point at the best time, a principle that "has not lost its relevance.