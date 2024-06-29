What to do in case of sunburn: the Ministry of Health gave advice

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 80738 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 89618 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108990 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183381 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228390 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140525 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367255 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181362 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149423 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197797 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 80740 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75173 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 89618 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89508 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108990 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 768 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9914 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11718 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15922 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37019 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

What to do in case of sunburn: the Ministry of Health gave advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21724 views

The Ministry of Health has provided advice on what to do if sunburn cannot be avoided.

What to do in case of sunburn: the Ministry of Health gave advice

Any part of the body can suffer from sunburn - even the earlobes, lips and scalp. The Ministry of Health has given advice on what to do if a body burn could not be avoided, UNN reports .

Details

"Summer is the time when the sun is most active. So even if you spend the hot season in the city, don't forget to protect your skin from the negative effects of the sun's rays.

This is important because they can lead to long-term negative consequences: premature aging and increased risk of skin cancer. Do not forget that any part of the body can be burned - even the earlobes, lips and scalp," the Ministry of Health reports.

The Ministry gave advice on what to do if a burn could not be avoided:

  • First of all, take shelter in the shade or indoors to prevent further exposure to the sun;
  • Take a cool shower or bath periodically to help cool the skin. Do not use soap, as it contributes to even greater dryness of the skin. Apply cool, damp towels to the affected areas for 10-15 minutes several times a day;
  • do not use greasy creams and lotions, as well as alcohol-based products; moisturize the skin with creams containing aloe vera to soothe the skin; if the burn site hurts, take ibuprofen or paracetamol;
  • drink more water; if blisters appear on the skin, let them heal. Do not pick them off to avoid infection. If the blister bursts, treat it with an antiseptic and apply a sterile bandage; avoid tight clothing that can rub against the affected skin.

If you have blisters on your face, hands, or genitals, if the burn site is very swollen, if you have a headache, nausea, dizziness, or signs of infection (pus, severe pain, redness around the blisters), consult a doctor immediately,

- the Ministry of Health emphasized.

Recall

As the weather warms up, people spend more time outdoors, which increases the risk of tetanus. The Ministry of Health reminded of this dangerous disease and told how to protect yourself from it.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyHealth
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31