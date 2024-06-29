What to do in case of sunburn: the Ministry of Health gave advice

Any part of the body can suffer from sunburn - even the earlobes, lips and scalp. The Ministry of Health has given advice on what to do if a body burn could not be avoided, UNN reports .



"Summer is the time when the sun is most active. So even if you spend the hot season in the city, don't forget to protect your skin from the negative effects of the sun's rays.

This is important because they can lead to long-term negative consequences: premature aging and increased risk of skin cancer. Do not forget that any part of the body can be burned - even the earlobes, lips and scalp," the Ministry of Health reports.

The Ministry gave advice on what to do if a burn could not be avoided:

First of all, take shelter in the shade or indoors to prevent further exposure to the sun;

Take a cool shower or bath periodically to help cool the skin. Do not use soap, as it contributes to even greater dryness of the skin. Apply cool, damp towels to the affected areas for 10-15 minutes several times a day;

do not use greasy creams and lotions, as well as alcohol-based products; moisturize the skin with creams containing aloe vera to soothe the skin; if the burn site hurts, take ibuprofen or paracetamol;

drink more water; if blisters appear on the skin, let them heal. Do not pick them off to avoid infection. If the blister bursts, treat it with an antiseptic and apply a sterile bandage; avoid tight clothing that can rub against the affected skin.

If you have blisters on your face, hands, or genitals, if the burn site is very swollen, if you have a headache, nausea, dizziness, or signs of infection (pus, severe pain, redness around the blisters), consult a doctor immediately, - the Ministry of Health emphasized.

As the weather warms up, people spend more time outdoors, which increases the risk of tetanus. The Ministry of Health reminded of this dangerous disease and told how to protect yourself from it.