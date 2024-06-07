What to do if the lights were turned off during NMT, or an air alarm was announced: UTSOKO says that there are two options

If the lights were turned off during the national multi-subject test, or an air alarm was announced, then participants can write an application for re-passing the NMT during Additional Sessions. Participants can also wait for the lights to turn on or the alarm to end and continue the test, but for this they must write an appropriate application. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the deputy director of the Ukrainian Center for assessing the quality of Education Vasyl Tereshchenko, reports UNN.

When it comes to NMT participants, these are particularly difficult conditions for them, since how they pass the test depends on how they can enter higher education institutions. And in this case, we say that the current regulations provide for such situations, and in particular there is an indication that if participants cannot start performing the test for more than 2.5 hours, or cannot complete it due to an air alarm or a power outage, then accordingly they can write an application for re-passing the NMT during Additional Sessions Tereshchenko said.

He noted that if the participants themselves want to take a possible test on the day when they came, they can do it. To do this, participants must agree that they are ready to take the test when the lights are turned on - they are asked to write appropriate applications that allow them not to go to an additional session.

Recall

According to Deputy Minister of education and science Andriy Vitrenko, external independent assessment will be restored after the victory of Ukraine in the War, and in the meantime, a national multi-subject test is being conducted, which consists of four exams: Ukrainian language, mathematics, history of Ukraine and the subject of the applicant's choice.