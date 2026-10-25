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12:26 AM • 10521 views
Ukraine switched to winter time: clocks were set back one hour
October 24, 09:28 PM • 16653 views
Russia struck Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: one person was killed
October 24, 08:34 PM • 17695 views
Ukraine physically cannot use Starlink for long-range strikes — “Flash” responds to MuskPhoto
October 24, 03:37 PM • 30393 views
A shooting occurred in Kyiv; one person was killed and another wounded
October 24, 02:19 PM • 30205 views
Rain in several regions and fog in the west: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 25Photo
October 24, 11:43 AM • 34141 views
Only 24 Patriot missiles in 90 days - Zelenskyy revealed the scale of the deliveries
October 24, 10:47 AM • 34419 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of Russian ballistic weapons
October 24, 09:44 AM • 28629 views
95% reservation for the defense industry and energy sector, plus a coordination center — changes to the reservation system explained
October 24, 08:37 AM • 26216 views
Starlink speed restored, to over 400 km/h - Defense Minister
October 24, 08:20 AM • 24330 views
Defense Forces struck Russian facilities linked to its missile program and an aircraft - General Staff
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What is celebrated on October 25 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Around the world, Opera Day, World Pasta Day, and Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Day are observed. In Ukraine, transport workers and holy martyrs are honored.

What is celebrated on October 25 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 25, the world observes World Opera Day, World Pasta Day, and World Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Day. According to the new-style church calendar, Saints Martyr Markian and Martyrius are commemorated, while according to the old style, Saint Hieromartyr Carpus, Deacon Papylus, and Martyr Agathonice are remembered, reports UNN.

World Opera Day

An artistic observance established in 2019 at the initiative of leading international opera associations—OPERA America, Opera Europa, and Ópera Latinoamérica. The date was chosen to honor the birthdays of two outstanding composers: Georges Bizet and Johann Strauss II.

The day aims to promote opera as part of world culture, highlight its positive impact on society's emotional well-being, and develop international cooperation among music theaters.

World Pasta Day

Established in 1995 during the First World Pasta Congress in Rome by 40 pasta producers from around the world.

The event highlights the cultural, economic, and gastronomic significance of pasta as one of the planet's most popular, affordable, nutritious, and environmentally sustainable foods.

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World Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Day

A global observance established by the International Federation for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

The event aims to raise public awareness of congenital defects of the spine and brain, draw attention to the importance of women taking folic acid when planning a pregnancy to prevent fetal neural tube defects, and promote inclusion and an improved quality of life for patients with these diagnoses.

Day of Road Transport and Road Facilities Workers of Ukraine

An official professional holiday established by Decree of the President of Ukraine dated October 13, 1993, and observed annually on the fourth Sunday of October. The event brings together drivers of civil, passenger, and freight transport, engineers, repair workers, and road builders.

The holiday highlights the great importance of transport infrastructure and logistics for ensuring economic stability, the state's defense capability, and connections between regions.

The city council rejected a petition to move across bridges, from the Left Bank to the right, during air alarms05.12.24, 18:24 • 20535 views

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the memory of Saints Martyr Markian and Martyrius—a lector and a deacon of the Cathedral of Athens in Constantinople, who served as companions of Saint Patriarch Paul the Confessor.

During the reign of the Arian heresy under Emperor Constantius, they refused to renounce the Nicene Creed and accept Arian teachings, demonstrating steadfastness, for which they were executed by beheading around 355.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the memory of Saints Martyrs Carpus, Bishop of Thyatira, Deacon Papylus, Agathonice, and Faustus, who suffered for their faith during the reign of Emperor Decius.

Having refused to offer sacrifices to pagan gods before the ruler Valerius, they endured brutal torture and were executed in Thyatira.

"There is nothing sacred": Russians strike a church in Khmelnytskyi region — Regional Military Administration20.10.26, 01:44 • 9649 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

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