On November 17, Ukraine celebrates Student Day, while around the world, under the auspices of international and medical organizations, World Prematurity Day and the International Lung Cancer Day are observed.

According to the new-style church calendar, Saint Gregory Thaumaturgus, Bishop of Neocaesarea, is commemorated, while according to the old style, Venerable Ioannicius the Great is remembered, UNN reports.

Student Day in Ukraine

An official holiday of Ukrainian students, established by a 1999 decree of the President of Ukraine in support of an initiative by student organizations.

The date coincides with International Students' Day and is dedicated to recognizing the role of young people in the scientific, cultural, and social development of the state, as well as protecting the academic freedoms and rights of higher education students.

International Students' Day

A global commemorative date established in 1941 in London at an international meeting of students from countries fighting against Nazism.

The date was chosen to commemorate the tragic events of November 17, 1939, in occupied Prague, when the Nazis dispersed a student demonstration, executed nine leaders of the student movement, and sent more than 1,200 students to Sachsenhausen concentration camp, closing all Czech universities.

Today, this day unites young people around the world around the ideas of democracy, solidarity, and access to quality education.

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World Prematurity Day

A global observance established in 2008 by the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants and international healthcare organizations.

The event aims to draw the attention of society, governments, and the medical community to the problems of premature birth, which is one of the leading causes of infant mortality worldwide.

The day highlights the importance of developing neonatal medicine, equipping hospitals with modern incubators and surfactants, and providing psychological support to parents. The symbol of the date is the color purple.

International Lung Cancer Day

An educational medical observance held as part of the November lung cancer awareness month with the support of leading oncology associations worldwide.

The event emphasizes the critical need to prevent this cancer, primarily by quitting smoking and reducing exposure to carcinogens; promotes early screening using low-dose computed tomography for at-risk groups; and provides information about modern targeted and immunotherapy treatments.

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According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Gregory Thaumaturgus, Bishop of Neocaesarea — a prominent Christian theologian and hierarch from Asia Minor, and a student of Origen.

According to tradition, when he was ordained in Neocaesarea, there were only seventeen Christians in the city, and by the time of the saint's death, the city had exactly as many pagans left — such was the success of his preaching, supported by numerous miracles of healing and the calming of the elements.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Venerable Ioannicius the Great — a Byzantine ascetic from Bithynia who served in the army in his youth but left the world and spent more than 50 years in strict ascetic practices and the wilderness, attaining the gift of clairvoyance and healing.

On this day, the Hieromartyrs Nicander, Bishop of Myra, and Hermeias the Presbyter are also remembered — disciples of the Apostle Titus who suffered martyrdom for preaching the Gospel in Asia Minor.

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