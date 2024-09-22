Agreman is the official approval, the prior consent of the government of one country to appoint an ambassador from another. In a new publication as part of the #ABCDiplomacy educational series, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained the significance of this approval, UNN reports.

"Agreman is the official approval, the prior consent of the government of one country to appoint an ambassador from another. Without this approval, Mr. or Mrs. Ambassador cannot officially begin his or her duties," the Foreign Ministry explained.

A request for agrimony when changing ambassadors can be made by sending a note verbale or through a diplomatic representative of the country making the request.

The Foreign Ministry also explained the diplomatic subtleties of how countries demonstrate their unwillingness to see a particular person as an ambassador to their country.

"It is not customary to give a negative response to a request in the form of an official refusal. The very delay in responding indicates the unwillingness of the host government to accept a certain person as an ambassador. If the decision is positive, the government of the host country tries not to delay the response on the agrimony," the Foreign Ministry explained.

