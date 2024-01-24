What criteria will Ukraine pay attention to during the election campaign for the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe

In a commentary to UNN, Yevheniia Kravchuk, MP and Chair of the PACE Committee on Culture, Science, Education and the Media, noted that it is important for the Ukrainian delegation to see how the candidates for the post of Secretary General of the Council of Europe will represent Ukraine's issues during the election campaign.

Details

The candidates for the post of Secretary General of the Council of Europe are already known. Among them are Didier Reijers, the current European Commissioner for Justice from Belgium, Indrek Saar, an Estonian politician and actor, former Minister of Culture, and Alain Berset, a Swiss politician and social democrat.

Next, according to Kravchuk, the Cabinet of Ministers should select two candidates who will compete with each other and campaign among PACE members.

For Ukraine, the main criterion will be how the future Secretary General will cover Ukrainian issues.

For us, the main criterion will be how the candidate's program addresses the issue of Ukraine. We want to see a register of losses that can be turned into a comprehensive compensation mechanism - Kravchuk said.

She also noted that the register of losses alone will not be enough. Ukraine needs to receive funds to ensure that people receive compensation and the state has the resources to rebuild.

The question also remains about the tribunal for the crime of aggression. We will also ask the candidates this question. How can the Council of Europe get involved in this process? - The MP added.

Summarizing, Yevhenia Kravchuk noted: "We see that the PACE is very active in addressing the issue of children. But we would also like the same activity to take place at the level of the executive part of the Council of Europe and at the level of the Secretary General in the future. And we would like to see practical results from this.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe expressed concern at the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russian authorities