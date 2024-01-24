What criteria will Ukraine pay attention to during the election campaign for the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 12487 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 33526 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 27837 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 32746 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111186 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116963 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148613 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142713 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179145 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172788 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 65254 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 75932 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101259 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 65541 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 41173 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 33572 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111192 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288977 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255792 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240784 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 12525 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101259 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148616 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109265 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109095 views
What criteria will Ukraine pay attention to during the election campaign for the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 213779 views

Ukraine will prioritize candidates who will best represent Ukrainian issues in the election of the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe. Potential mechanisms for comprehensive compensation and the establishment of a tribunal for the crime of aggression are among the key issues of concern.

In a commentary to UNN, Yevheniia Kravchuk, MP and Chair of the PACE Committee on Culture, Science, Education and the Media, noted that it is important for the Ukrainian delegation to see how the candidates for the post of Secretary General of the Council of Europe will represent Ukraine's issues during the election campaign.

Details

The candidates for the post of Secretary General of the Council of Europe are already known. Among them are Didier Reijers, the current European Commissioner for Justice from Belgium, Indrek Saar, an Estonian politician and actor, former Minister of Culture, and Alain Berset, a Swiss politician and social democrat.

Next, according to Kravchuk, the Cabinet of Ministers should select two candidates who will compete with each other and campaign among PACE members.

For Ukraine, the main criterion will be how the future Secretary General will cover Ukrainian issues.

For us, the main criterion will be how the candidate's program addresses the issue of Ukraine. We want to see a register of losses that can be turned into a comprehensive compensation mechanism

- Kravchuk said.

She also noted that the register of losses alone will not be enough. Ukraine needs to receive funds to ensure that people receive compensation and the state has the resources to rebuild. 

The question also remains about the tribunal for the crime of aggression. We will also ask the candidates this question. How can the Council of Europe get involved in this process?

- The MP added.

Summarizing, Yevhenia Kravchuk noted: "We see that the PACE is very active in addressing the issue of children. But we would also like the same activity to take place at the level of the executive part of the Council of Europe and at the level of the Secretary General in the future. And we would like to see practical results from this.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe expressed concern at the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russian authorities1/23/24, 5:57 PM • 147174 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Politics

