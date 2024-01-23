The Secretary General of the Council of Europe expressed concern at the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russian authorities

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101352 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112196 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142291 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139174 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177153 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172005 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284143 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178255 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167260 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148860 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 48503 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 37828 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 70624 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 40304 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59810 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101345 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284138 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251478 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236571 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261786 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59821 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142287 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107213 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107184 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123266 views
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe expressed concern at the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russian authorities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 147171 views

The Russian Federation refuses to cooperate and provide adequate responses to the international community's appeals regarding the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to the territory of a terrorist country or to the TOT of Ukraine. This was stated by Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

She referred to the Lanzarote Committee that has asked Russia to report back on the situation of abducted children. And she added that Russia is not co-operating with the Committee.

04.05.23, 10:29 • 1245383 views

This practice of the Russian Federation to kidnap Ukrainian children and take them to Russia or to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is truly appalling. It goes against every human, moral or humanitarian value that we have 

- Pejčinović Burić said.

According to her, the relevant committee, which coordinates the application of the Convention on the Exploitation and Sexual Abuse of Children, took the initiative to demand that Russia inform about the fate of the abducted children. Unfortunately, despite the demands of the international community, the aggressor country refuses to cooperate and provide adequate responses to the Committee's requests. This raises serious doubts about Russia's compliance with international law and humanitarian norms.

All of these people should be deported back to Ukraine and to their families. Now,  what we do with this, is to our Lanzarote Committee party  is coordinating the work of the Convention on exploitation and sexual abuse of children. They have asked Russian Federation to report back on the situation of these abducted children. Unfortunately, Russia is not cooperating and it's not giving an adequate answer to  the Committee. But still, this time more Russia shows that it's not complying with international law that is breaching the international humanitarian law

- Pejčinović Burić says.

05.05.23, 00:56 • 1235926 views

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović-Burić assured that she would continue to try to work on solving this problem, emphasizing the need to support Ukrainian children and their families.

"We will indeed continue to insist that these children belong to Ukraine, belong to their families. We will think about how to bring them back to Ukraine. We will continue to do everything possible to support these children and their families," she summarized.

Alla Tulinskaya

Politics

