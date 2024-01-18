ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"We will have to use our troops to help our NATO allies": White House on the threats of not approving the "package" for Ukraine

"We will have to use our troops to help our NATO allies": White House on the threats of not approving the "package" for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

President Joe Biden warned Republican congressmen of potential threats to the United States and its allies if an additional $61 billion aid package to Ukraine is not approved.

The White House called President Joe Biden's meeting with Republican congressmen on Wednesday, January 17, "productive" regarding the approval of additional aid to Ukraine, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

Olivia Dalton, the White House's first deputy press secretary, told reporters during a briefing on Thursday that the talks are generally moving "in the right direction.

In a conversation with Republicans, the president and his advisers warned congressmen of possible threats not only to Ukraine, but also to the United States and allies if they do not approve an additional $61 billion aid package for Kyiv, Dalton said.

"We know from the lessons of history that they (dictators) do not stop when they are left to their own devices and are not controlled. And so, the president conveyed a sense of urgency about what's at stake for our NATO partners in the region," Dalton told reporters.

She added that if the Ukrainians are not helped, NATO allies will have to help, with the use of the US military.

"And, of course, we don't want our own troops to be in a situation where we have to use them on the battlefield," the spokeswoman said.

Earlier today, President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters on the White House lawn , saidthat a congressional minority is standing in the way of approving aid to Ukraine.

"I believe that the majority of members of Congress support assistance to Ukraine. The question is whether a small minority can block it, which would be a disaster," Biden said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

