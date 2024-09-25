We see the dynamics of quality service provision and rural development - expert on settlements that joined urban hromadas

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101633 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108307 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174852 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141948 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145557 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139948 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185955 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176051 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115508 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 72169 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 78629 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 47070 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 38209 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174852 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185955 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176051 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203313 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192139 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144003 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143788 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139654 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156413 views
Actual
We see the dynamics of quality service provision and rural development - expert on settlements that joined urban hromadas

We see the dynamics of quality service provision and rural development - expert on settlements that joined urban hromadas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106075 views

We see the dynamics of providing quality services and developing rural areas - the expert on settlements that have joined urban communities.

Despite certain objective difficulties in implementing administrative reform, we can say that rural settlements that have joined urban communities have expanded the range of quality services they provide to their residents. This was stated by Taras Dobrivskyi, Executive Director of the Association of Amalgamated Territorial Communities, in a commentary to UNN.

Details

"Decentralization and the process of implementing administrative reform have been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the full-scale Russian invasion and martial law. But despite this, we see the dynamics of increasing the provision of quality services, meeting the needs of community residents, and developing rural areas.

However, we cannot say that this has become a nationwide trend. Only community residents can fully assess these processes," said Taras Dobrivskyi.

The expert added that for more powerful development of villages, it is necessary to increase the representation of deputies from them in local councils. In particular, the introduction of a majority election system should be considered in communities with a population of more than 50 thousand.

Optional

In a commentary to UNN, Trebukhiv village elder Andriy Tsakhlo said that after the village was included in the Brovary community of Kyiv region, it began to develop more dynamically, and there were positive changes in the communal sphere, in the areas of medicine, education and the provision of various services.

"It was definitely the right decision. The village has begun to renew and develop more dynamically. This can be seen in the improvement of the village, healthcare, education, administrative services, etc. For example, our lyceum is designed for 800 students, and 200 pupils needed transportation to it. The school bus we had could only transport 75 students. We applied for, and with the assistance of the Brovary City Council and co-financing from the local and regional budgets, we received another bus, which is already operating on the route and transporting children. The lyceum has a completely renovated modern shelter that can accommodate all students. We are completing the renovation of the kindergarten shelter. A modern ventilation system has already been installed in the institution, and the replacement of sewer pipes is nearing completion. All our utility facilities are 100% ready for the heating season. We have a great situation with lighting, when we merged with the city, we got modern streetlights and new streets were illuminated," said Andriy Tsakhlo.

The starosta emphasized that the key to positive changes is the interest of not only the villagers, but also the Brovary City Council and the head of the community, Ihor Sapozhko. He also shared his plans for the future.

"We communicate on a daily basis, both in person and by phone. We have meetings almost every day. Every Friday, Mayor Ihor Sapozhko holds field meetings in the villages of the community. On Mondays, we have operational meetings in the city where I am present. Communication and understanding with Igor Sapozhko are at the highest level, we understand each other in terms of community development. I don't see any problems," Tsakhlo added.

Recall

In an exclusive interview with UNN, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko said that the villages that became part of the community initially faced many problems. In particular, Trebukhiv could not adopt a budget for three years in a row. The village was not developing, the problems had been accumulating for years, and they needed to be solved.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPoliticsKyiv region

Contact us about advertising