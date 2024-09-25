We see the dynamics of quality service provision and rural development - expert on settlements that joined urban hromadas

Despite certain objective difficulties in implementing administrative reform, we can say that rural settlements that have joined urban communities have expanded the range of quality services they provide to their residents. This was stated by Taras Dobrivskyi, Executive Director of the Association of Amalgamated Territorial Communities, in a commentary to UNN.

"Decentralization and the process of implementing administrative reform have been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the full-scale Russian invasion and martial law. But despite this, we see the dynamics of increasing the provision of quality services, meeting the needs of community residents, and developing rural areas.

However, we cannot say that this has become a nationwide trend. Only community residents can fully assess these processes," said Taras Dobrivskyi.

The expert added that for more powerful development of villages, it is necessary to increase the representation of deputies from them in local councils. In particular, the introduction of a majority election system should be considered in communities with a population of more than 50 thousand.

In a commentary to UNN, Trebukhiv village elder Andriy Tsakhlo said that after the village was included in the Brovary community of Kyiv region, it began to develop more dynamically, and there were positive changes in the communal sphere, in the areas of medicine, education and the provision of various services.

"It was definitely the right decision. The village has begun to renew and develop more dynamically. This can be seen in the improvement of the village, healthcare, education, administrative services, etc. For example, our lyceum is designed for 800 students, and 200 pupils needed transportation to it. The school bus we had could only transport 75 students. We applied for, and with the assistance of the Brovary City Council and co-financing from the local and regional budgets, we received another bus, which is already operating on the route and transporting children. The lyceum has a completely renovated modern shelter that can accommodate all students. We are completing the renovation of the kindergarten shelter. A modern ventilation system has already been installed in the institution, and the replacement of sewer pipes is nearing completion. All our utility facilities are 100% ready for the heating season. We have a great situation with lighting, when we merged with the city, we got modern streetlights and new streets were illuminated," said Andriy Tsakhlo.

The starosta emphasized that the key to positive changes is the interest of not only the villagers, but also the Brovary City Council and the head of the community, Ihor Sapozhko. He also shared his plans for the future.

"We communicate on a daily basis, both in person and by phone. We have meetings almost every day. Every Friday, Mayor Ihor Sapozhko holds field meetings in the villages of the community. On Mondays, we have operational meetings in the city where I am present. Communication and understanding with Igor Sapozhko are at the highest level, we understand each other in terms of community development. I don't see any problems," Tsakhlo added.

In an exclusive interview with UNN, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko said that the villages that became part of the community initially faced many problems. In particular, Trebukhiv could not adopt a budget for three years in a row. The village was not developing, the problems had been accumulating for years, and they needed to be solved.