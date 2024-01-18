"The shortage of ammunition is a very urgent problem" - Umerov thanked France for its leadership in the artillery coalition

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov thanked his French partners and French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecorne for their leadership in the artillery coalition. After all, the shortage of ammunition is a very urgent problem that our Armed Forces of Ukraine are facing now, UNN reports .

I am grateful to our French partners and French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecorne for their leadership in the artillery coalition. The shortage of ammunition is a very urgent problem that our Armed Forces are facing now. The Artillery Coalition aims to address this issue. We need to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities to protect the free world from Russian evil - Umerov wrote in X.

He recalled that Lecorneuil announced that France will deliver 6 Caesars in the coming weeks and is capable of producing 72 additional ones in 2024 for Ukraine.

Addendum

France said it would supply Ukraine with about 50 AASM Hammer (A2SM) guided bombs every month until the end of 2024.

