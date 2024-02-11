We need to add good information campaigns for explanations: Achilles Company commander on the round-the-clock work of the TCC

To the round-the-clock work of the TCC, it is necessary to add high-quality information companies that would answer all the key questions that persons liable for military service have about the mobilization process.

This was stated by the commander of the Achilles attack drone battalion of the 92nd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Fedorenko during a telethon, reports UNN correspondent .

As for the mobilization process in general, the MCC is the institution that should deal with it in a quality manner. The first thing we have to do is to give a clear understanding and clarity to the Ukrainian society, in particular to persons liable for military service, what awaits them after mobilization, the detailed steps - Fedorenko said.

He emphasized that general military training plus specialized training will take two months, so after mobilization in two days a person will not be conditionally in a trench in Klishchiyivka.

Assuming you are mobilized today, you will not be sent to the front immediately, you will have at least 30 days of general military training, where you will be taught the basics of military affairs. If you learn an additional profession, for example, a driver, or a pilot-operator, an operator of electronic warfare equipment, it will take you at least 30 more days, so general military training plus specialized training will take two months. After that, you will be assigned to a military brigade, where you will have to undergo combat coordination - this is at least one week to get involved in combat work and only then will you start performing combat missions - Fedorenko said.

Fedorenko believes that if we make it clear to Ukrainian society and those liable for military service what is expected of them and why it is necessary, there will be no need to take tough measures regarding mobilization processes, and people will go to recruitment centers, update their data and mobilize themselves.

If you ask any citizen on the street now: What awaits you after mobilization? He will say: I don't know, I'll probably be in Klishchiyivka on the second day in the front line. But this is not true. These are information campaigns from the enemy. That is why it is necessary to add good information companies to the round-the-clock work of the TCC, which would answer all the key questions that conscripts have - Fedorenko said.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has granted the right to territorial centers of recruitment and social support to work around the clock.