We are proud of the team that represents Ukraine at the Paralympics: Zelensky notes 17 awards won by Ukrainian athletes

President Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainian athletes who won 17 awards over the two days of the Paralympics in Paris: 8 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze. UNN reports with reference to the official channel of the President of Ukraine.

Details

We are proud of each and every person who represents our country at the Paralympic Games. - the post reads.

During the two days of the Paralympics in Paris, our team won 17 awards. These are 8 gold medals, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Every time our athletes stand on the podium, it is a source of pride for the whole of Ukraine. Thank you for your strength and incredible will to win! - Zelensky wrote.

Recall

Paralympics 2024: Ukrainians win gold and bronze in shot put.

Ukraine won 7 medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris in one day.