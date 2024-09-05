We are proud of the team that represents Ukraine at the Paralympics: Zelensky notes 17 awards won by Ukrainian athletes
The President of Ukraine thanked the Paralympians for winning 17 awards over two days of competition in Paris. The Ukrainian team won 8 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals.
Details
We are proud of each and every person who represents our country at the Paralympic Games.
During the two days of the Paralympics in Paris, our team won 17 awards. These are 8 gold medals, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals.
Every time our athletes stand on the podium, it is a source of pride for the whole of Ukraine. Thank you for your strength and incredible will to win!
