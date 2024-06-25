We are implementing everything we need to go through every chapter of our relations with the EU – Zelensky

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on the start of EU accession negotiations, spoke about the release of prisoners and a busy day for Ukraine .

Dear Ukrainians, Ukrainian women! Today is a very busy day.

Negotiations with the European Union on membership have officially begun. This is a historic result. We have been working towards this for a long time, and now we have held the first intergovernmental conference, and we are definitely implementing everything that is necessary to go through every section of our relations with the EU and create an agreement – the agreement on Ukraine's accession.

The second for today is our legal battle. There are new warrants from the International Criminal Court against Russian murderers. Shoigu, Gerasimov-your way to the Hague is open. There is also a decision of the European Court of human rights regarding Russia's responsibility for everything committed in our Crimea against people and against the law. The occupier will be responsible for this.

The third is a just peace for Ukraine, our steps to fully restore security. After the Peace Summit, there is already the eighth participant to join the joint communique, and we are only increasing pressure on Russia for the sake of a fair end to this war. And we are preparing working groups. Since July – new specifics for the sake of peace.

And, as promised, we are working to return all our people from Russian captivity home to Ukraine. Each and every one. We don't forget about anyone. Today, another 90 Ukrainian families are happy. 90 soldiers were returned from captivity. Defenders of Azovstal and Mariupol, Chernobyl nuclear power plant, from different directions of the front. These are the Army, National Guardsmen, border guards, and the Navy. Most of them are privates and sergeants. And we will also return all the others. We are looking for the truth about everyone – where the person is, in what condition, what is needed to return. Thank you to our team that works for exchanges. Yermak, Budanov, Malysh, Lubinets, Klimenko – guys, thank you! Thank you to the United Arab Emirates for helping to make today's event possible. We continue this work.

Thank you to everyone who believes, fights, helps and works to ensure that Ukraine has such results – in protecting our people, in strengthening our state and in bringing our peace closer. The peace that Ukrainians deserve!

Glory To Ukraine!

