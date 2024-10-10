We are doing everything in our power to ensure that children of our community go in for sports and develop physically - Mayor of Brovary

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

We are doing everything in our power to ensure that children of our community go in for sports and develop physically - Mayor of Brovary

We are doing everything in our power to ensure that children of our community go in for sports and develop physically - Mayor of Brovary

Kyiv  •  UNN

We are doing everything in our power to ensure that the children of our community play sports and develop physically, says the mayor of Brovary.

More than ten thousand boys and girls attend various sections in the Brovary community, regularly participate in various regional, national and international competitions, and return with victories and prizes. The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, told UNN how the community manages to support and develop children's and youth sports in this difficult time.

Details

"Currently, our community has the only wushu and martial arts school for children and youth in Europe, a sports school of the city department of physical education and sports, a sports school of the city department of education and science, and the Brovary football club. In addition, there are various private sections and sports groups. Boys and girls have the opportunity to choose the sport they like and want to associate their life achievements with. They can practice various martial arts, including horting, a modern martial art created in Ukraine. We also have sections for track and field, fencing, basketball, handball, football, boxing, powerlifting, chess, table tennis, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, and cross-country skiing.

Of course, due to the full-scale Russian invasion, some children and their parents left for other regions of Ukraine or abroad. There are some who have returned. In general, we can say that more than ten thousand children are involved in mass sports in the community. It is important that there are many children who have moved from the occupied and frontline territories.

This year, among our young athletes, we have winners and prize-winners of various competitions in wushu, horticulture, chess and other sports," said Igor Sapozhko.

In the first months of the full-scale Russian aggression, many issues, including children's sports, fell by the wayside. However, according to the mayor of Brovary, they managed to retain the coaching staff in sports schools, maintain the existing sports infrastructure at the proper level, allocate funds for children's participation in competitions, and attract sponsors.

"We do our best to ensure that boys and girls in the Brovary community have the opportunity to play various sports and develop physically, and to make their parents and coaches happy with their victories. We want new sports sections to appear and be attended by as many children as possible," added Igor Sapozhko.

Recall

Oleg Chukanov, the founder of the only wushu and martial arts school for children and youth in Europe, which operates in Brovary, and president of the National Ukrainian Wushu Federation, said in a commentary to UNN that the authorities in the Brovary community support children's sports. "It is especially important now to involve as many children as possible in sports.

"Even in this difficult time, it is necessary to involve children in sports and thus support them. After all, many children, like adults, can also be somewhat depressed because they see what is happening around them. So it's not just training, it's talking, psychological support. We need to inspire optimism in children, to show them that we are all working to win this war.

Of course, at this time we have full support from the Brovary authorities and the mayor, Igor Sapozhko. He is aware of all aspects of the school's activities, is always interested in problematic issues and contributes to their prompt resolution, and listens to our suggestions. He is interested in our sports achievements. We have a full understanding with the city authorities, and this gives the appropriate result. In this difficult time, it would be difficult for us without such support," Oleg Chukanov told .

For his part, Georgiy Mazurashu, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports, said that in communities where local authorities understand the importance of sports education and child health, they allocate enough funds for these purposes.

"Children's and youth sports are mainly developed at the expense of local authorities. In principle, it was impossible to say that enough funds were allocated to this system during the entire period of independence. But over the years, it has probably become too dependent on the capacity of communities and the mood of local leaders. Accordingly, even at this time, children's and youth sports are well funded in some communities. In some places, new sports schools, clubs, classes, and so on are being opened. And somewhere, on the contrary, they are forced to close them, because they cannot create even more or less decent conditions for the mass involvement of children and adolescents in sports," the MP said in a comment to UNN.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietySportsKyiv region
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary

