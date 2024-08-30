“Keep it up": Zelensky notes four medals of Ukrainians at the start of the 2024 Paralympics

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian athletes participating in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris with 4 first medals, noting their achievements, UNN reports.

The first victories of our Paralympic athletes in Paris. Ukraine won two silver and two bronze medals in swimming. It's a great start! Every victory of our athletes inspires our entire country. Keep it up! - Zelensky wrote on social media.

The President indicated that:

Anton Kol won silver in the 100-meter backstroke,

Iryna Poyda wins silver medal in 200-meter freestyle,

Anna Hontar - bronze medalist in the 50-meter freestyle,

Oleksandr Komarov wins a bronze medal in the 200-meter freestyle.

