Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Keep it up": Zelensky notes four medals of Ukrainians at the start of the 2024 Paralympics

“Keep it up": Zelensky notes four medals of Ukrainians at the start of the 2024 Paralympics

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22510 views

At the Paralympics in Paris, Ukrainian swimmers won 2 silver and 2 bronze medals. Zelenskyy congratulated the athletes, noting their achievements in various swimming disciplines.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian athletes participating in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris with 4 first medals, noting their achievements, UNN reports.

The first victories of our Paralympic athletes in Paris. Ukraine won two silver and two bronze medals in swimming. It's a great start! Every victory of our athletes inspires our entire country. Keep it up!

- Zelensky wrote on social media.

The President indicated that: 

  • Anton Kol won silver in the 100-meter backstroke, 
  • Iryna Poyda wins silver medal in 200-meter freestyle, 
  • Anna Hontar - bronze medalist in the 50-meter freestyle, 
  • Oleksandr Komarov wins a bronze medal in the 200-meter freestyle. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SportsPoliticsOlympics

