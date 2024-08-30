“Keep it up": Zelensky notes four medals of Ukrainians at the start of the 2024 Paralympics
Kyiv • UNN
At the Paralympics in Paris, Ukrainian swimmers won 2 silver and 2 bronze medals. Zelenskyy congratulated the athletes, noting their achievements in various swimming disciplines.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian athletes participating in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris with 4 first medals, noting their achievements, UNN reports.
The first victories of our Paralympic athletes in Paris. Ukraine won two silver and two bronze medals in swimming. It's a great start! Every victory of our athletes inspires our entire country. Keep it up!
The President indicated that:
- Anton Kol won silver in the 100-meter backstroke,
- Iryna Poyda wins silver medal in 200-meter freestyle,
- Anna Hontar - bronze medalist in the 50-meter freestyle,
- Oleksandr Komarov wins a bronze medal in the 200-meter freestyle.
