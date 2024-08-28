Water supply to Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka temporarily cut in Donetsk region

Water supply to Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka has been temporarily cut due to repairs to the water supply system in Donetsk region. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

Water supply to Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka has been reduced. Restrictions came into effect today at 16:00 as emergency works started on the section of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System between the 3rd and 4th ascents - said the head of the RMA.

He also assured that the water supply would be restored upon completion of the repair work. According to Mr. Filashkin, it will take two days to complete the repairs.

