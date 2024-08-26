Water supply restored in Vinnytsia after massive Russian attack

Due to power supply problems amid a massive Russian attack, there were water cutoffs in Vinnytsia. Currently, the pressure is being restored, and utilities are gradually providing water supply and sewerage. This was reported by the first deputy head of Vinnytsia RMA Natalia Zabolotna, UNN reports.

"As of now, the pressure is being restored, and the company is gradually providing water supply and sewerage. We are grateful to our utilities!" - said Zabolotna.

Earlier, Zabolotna reported that blackouts began in the region at 8:30 a.m. due to a lack of voltage in the grid. The official noted that a total of 95 settlements and 36,597 consumers were disconnected. At 10:20, 38 settlements and 12,674 consumers were reconnected. At 11:20, all other settlements were backed up.

