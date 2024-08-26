Critical infrastructure facilities hit in Vinnytsia region - RMA

The first deputy head of the Vinnytsia RMA, Natalia Zabolotna, reported that there were hits to critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.

Critical infrastructure was hit in Vinnytsia region. A private house was damaged by the blast wave. As of now, there is no information about the dead. All services have been dispatched to eliminate the consequences - Zabolotna wrote on Facebook.

The consequences of the attacks, she said, are being established. Information will be updated, she added.

In Vinnytsia, a water supply station was shut down due to a power outage, and a number of communities in the region were without electricity