Critical infrastructure facilities hit in Vinnytsia region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy attack on critical infrastructure facilities took place in Vinnytsia region. A private house was damaged, there is no information on casualties, and emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences.
The first deputy head of the Vinnytsia RMA, Natalia Zabolotna, reported that there were hits to critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.
Critical infrastructure was hit in Vinnytsia region. A private house was damaged by the blast wave. As of now, there is no information about the dead. All services have been dispatched to eliminate the consequences
The consequences of the attacks, she said, are being established. Information will be updated, she added.
