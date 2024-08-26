In Vinnytsia, a water supply station was shut down due to a power outage, and a number of communities in the region were without electricity

In Vinnytsia, a water supply station in the Old Town was shut down twice due to an emergency power outage. The Vyshenka station was also shut down. Residents are warned of a possible lack of water supply or low pressure. Turbivska, Lypovetska, Barska and Barska communities and the city of Bar are currently without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to “Suspilne Vinnytsia.”

Details

The water supply station in Vinnytsia's Old Town was reportedly shut down twice due to emergency power outages. The water supply is being switched.

Temporarily there may be no water supply or low pressure.

The Vyshenka station was also shut down. It was switched off, and there may be low pressure, the regional water utility said.

The town of Bar in the Vinnytsia region is without electricity, Suspilne correspondents were told.

Turbivska, Lypovetska and Barska communities are also without electricity, said Yulia Velykotrav, a spokeswoman for the power company.

