Water supply suspended in Zhytomyr as a result of massive Russian attack in Ukraine

As a result of the morning Russian massive attack on Ukraine, water supply was temporarily suspended in Zhytomyr. This was reported by the Zhytomyrvodokanal utility company, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that as a result of the Russian attack, the city was de-energized, so water supply was suspended.

Dear citizens, as a result of a missile attack, the water supply in Zhytomyr has been suspended, - the statement said.

The Vodokanal also clarified that more information on the resumption of water supply will be forthcoming.

Recall

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on problems with water supply on the right bank of the capital due to power outages. Residents report minimal water pressure in the taps due to a decrease in pressure in the system.