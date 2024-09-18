Water pipeline repairs completed in Donetsk region: water supply will be restored in a few days

On Wednesday, September 18, repair work was completed on the Second Donetsk Water Supply System in Donetsk Oblast. Over the next few days, water supply will be fully restored. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

According to Filashkin, specialists have already started filling in the water supply system.

Welding works on the Second Donetsk water supply line are completed. Full water supply is expected to be restored within three days - The RMA chairman said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on September 18, four cities in Donetsk region will have their water supply cut due to repairs at the Donetsk water supply system.