Water pipeline repairs completed in Donetsk region: water supply will be restored in a few days
Repair work on the Second Donetsk Water Supply System has been completed. Full resumption of water supply is expected within three days, said Vadim Filashkin, head of Donetsk RMA.
On Wednesday, September 18, repair work was completed on the Second Donetsk Water Supply System in Donetsk Oblast. Over the next few days, water supply will be fully restored.
According to Filashkin, specialists have already started filling in the water supply system.
Earlier, UNN wrote that on September 18, four cities in Donetsk region will have their water supply cut due to repairs at the Donetsk water supply system.