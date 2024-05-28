Was it a Ukrainian drone attack? A convoy of military vehicles caught fire on the road in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
A military convoy reportedly caught fire on a bypass road in Russia's Belgorod region, allegedly due to a Ukrainian drone attack.
In Russia's Belgorod region , military vehicles caught fire on a bypass road. According to Astra, the convoy was probably attacked by a Ukrainian drone, UNN reports.
Details
According to Astra, military vehicles caught fire on a bypass road in Korocha.
"It is reported that the convoy was attacked by a Ukrainian UAV, according to another version, a military truck carrying a tank collided with another vehicle on the road," the statement said.
There is no information about the victims. The information has not been confirmed.