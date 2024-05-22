The Russian army continues to" bomb " Belgorod region: two more fabs were "dropped" during the day

Russian planes dropped two more factories in the Belgorod region during the day. This is reported by The Telegram channel Astra with reference to a source, reports UNN.

Details

According to Astra, on May 21, Fab-250 was found in Shebekin. On the same day, another unidentified aerial bomb was found in a field near the village of Nechayevo. In both cases, no one was injured.

On May 4, a Russian plane dropped a fab-500 on Belgorod, injuring 7 People, 31 households and 10 cars.

This time, the russian army dropped three FAB-500s on the belgorod region at once - rosmedia

Thus, over the past 3 months, the Russian Federation has dropped 55 factories on its regions and occupied territories of Ukraine. almost four dozen more fallen aerial bombs cannot be placed in the "DPR", ASTRA found out.

The Russian authorities prefer to hide this, and when this fails, they call the fall "an abnormal descent of ammunition."