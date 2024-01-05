Warming reduces electricity consumption, enemy shells TPPs in eastern region and CHPPs in southern region - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has slightly decreased due to warming weather. Due to bad weather, 67 settlements in 3 regions are without power. In Kirovograd region, all consumers who were cut off from electricity yesterday due to an enemy attack have been supplied with power. The enemy fired at a thermal power plant in the eastern region and a combined heat and power plant in the southern region. This was reported on Friday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Consumption and generation

"Yesterday, January 4, the daily consumption peaked in the evening. It was 0.9% lower than on Wednesday, January 3. However, the overall level of consumption remains high. This is typical for the winter period, but it creates an additional load on the power system," the NPC said and urged to save electricity.

At the same time, as stated, "currently, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure energy supply to all legal and household consumers".

During the day, "a thermal power plant in the eastern region and a thermal power plant in the southern region were shelled by the enemy." There is damage to equipment, the NEC reported.

At other thermal power plants and power centers, 2 power units were put out for emergency repairs, and one of them has already returned to operation. In the eastern region, one of the thermal power plants was shut down due to technical problems. The CHPP returned to operation in 2.5 hours, the company said.

Export/import

Exports are currently carried out during nighttime hours of minimum consumption to Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. Electricity is imported during the day from Slovakia.

De-energization

As of this morning, 416 settlements remain without electricity due to the fighting and other reasons. The shelling has caused new damage to the power grids in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson and Cherkasy regions. One coal mining enterprise in Donetsk region is without electricity.

Power supply has been restored to all consumers in Kirovograd Oblast that were cut off yesterday during a rocket attack.

As of this morning, 67 settlements are without power supply due to the bad weather. In Volyn region - 44 settlements, in Rivne region - 19 settlements. 4 settlements in Donetsk region remain without power for more than a day.

Due to technical damages, consumers in Dnipropetrovska and Odeska oblasts are without power supply.

No shortage of electricity, as a result of enemy shelling there were problems with electricity in three regions - Ministry of Energy