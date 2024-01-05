Warming reduces electricity consumption, enemy shells TPPs in eastern region and CHPPs in southern region - Ukrenergo

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Warming reduces electricity consumption, enemy shells TPPs in eastern region and CHPPs in southern region - Ukrenergo

Warming reduces electricity consumption, enemy shells TPPs in eastern region and CHPPs in southern region - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

Electricity consumption in Ukraine decreases with warming

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has slightly decreased due to warming weather. Due to bad weather, 67 settlements in 3 regions are without power. In Kirovograd region, all consumers who were cut off from electricity yesterday due to an enemy attack have been supplied with power. The enemy fired at a thermal power plant in the eastern region and a combined heat and power plant in the southern region. This was reported on Friday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Consumption and generation

"Yesterday, January 4, the daily consumption peaked in the evening. It was 0.9% lower than on Wednesday, January 3. However, the overall level of consumption remains high. This is typical for the winter period, but it creates an additional load on the power system," the NPC said and urged to save electricity.

At the same time, as stated, "currently, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure energy supply to all legal and household consumers".

During the day, "a thermal power plant in the eastern region and a thermal power plant in the southern region were shelled by the enemy." There is damage to equipment, the NEC reported.

At other thermal power plants and power centers, 2 power units were put out for emergency repairs, and one of them has already returned to operation. In the eastern region, one of the thermal power plants was shut down due to technical problems. The CHPP returned to operation in 2.5 hours, the company said.

Export/import

Exports are currently carried out during nighttime hours of minimum consumption to Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. Electricity is imported during the day from Slovakia. 

De-energization

As of this morning, 416 settlements remain without electricity due to the fighting and other reasons. The shelling has caused new damage to the power grids in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson and Cherkasy regions. One coal mining enterprise in Donetsk region is without electricity. 

Power supply has been restored to all consumers in Kirovograd Oblast that were cut off yesterday during a rocket attack.

As of this morning, 67 settlements are without power supply due to the bad weather. In Volyn region - 44 settlements, in Rivne region - 19 settlements. 4 settlements in Donetsk region remain without power for more than a day.

Due to technical damages, consumers in Dnipropetrovska and Odeska oblasts are without power supply.

No shortage of electricity, as a result of enemy shelling there were problems with electricity in three regions - Ministry of Energy05.01.24, 10:34

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy

