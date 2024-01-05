No shortage of electricity, as a result of enemy shelling there were problems with electricity in three regions - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

No shortage of electricity, as a result of enemy shelling there were problems with electricity in three regions - Ministry of Energy

No shortage of electricity, as a result of enemy shelling there were problems with electricity in three regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24728 views

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, but three regions have experienced problems with electricity due to Russian shelling; repairs are ongoing.

No electricity shortages have been recorded in Ukraine. No power outage schedules are in place. Residents of three regions had partial power outages due to Russian attacks, the Energy Ministry reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Generation

"The generation of Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. The power system is balanced. The situation is under control. No blackout schedules are applied," the statement said.

Two TPP units were put out of service for emergency short-term repairs, while 1 unit was put back online after the repairs.

De-energization 

As a result of the shelling in Donetsk Oblast, the equipment of one of the substations was cut off, leaving household consumers and the mine without power. There were 17 employees in the mine at the time, a fire broke out on the surface and was extinguished.

In the evening, the enemy shelled a thermal power plant in Donetsk region, there were no casualties. The unit was shut down.

As a result of the shelling in Chernihiv region, the overhead line supplying the settlement was cut off, which cut off power to the residents of the border community.

In Cherkasy region, 3 settlements were left without power after a nighttime drone attack. Also in Cherkasy region, enemy drone debris damaged power lines, cutting off power to 364 consumers in three settlements. Emergency crews are working.

An overhead line in Dnipropetrovska oblast was also disconnected for technical reasons. Residential consumers lost power, but all of them have been reconnected. Due to equipment damage, an overhead line in Kyiv region was cut off, leaving household consumers without power - all of them are connected.

"As of 9 a.m., 48 settlements were cut off due to unfavorable weather conditions. In particular, 44 settlements (more than 10.2 thousand consumers) in Volyn region are completely de-energized," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import/export 

For the current day, electricity imports are planned in the amount of 22 MWh, and exports - 1548 MWh.

Recall

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces downed 5 enemy attack UAVs over Cherkasy region today. There were no casualties. As a result of the fall of the drone debris, power lines were damaged, and 5 settlements in the region have no electricity supply. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

