No shortage of electricity, as a result of enemy shelling there were problems with electricity in three regions - Ministry of Energy

No electricity shortages have been recorded in Ukraine. No power outage schedules are in place. Residents of three regions had partial power outages due to Russian attacks, the Energy Ministry reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Generation

"The generation of Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. The power system is balanced. The situation is under control. No blackout schedules are applied," the statement said.

Two TPP units were put out of service for emergency short-term repairs, while 1 unit was put back online after the repairs.

De-energization

As a result of the shelling in Donetsk Oblast, the equipment of one of the substations was cut off, leaving household consumers and the mine without power. There were 17 employees in the mine at the time, a fire broke out on the surface and was extinguished.

In the evening, the enemy shelled a thermal power plant in Donetsk region, there were no casualties. The unit was shut down.

As a result of the shelling in Chernihiv region, the overhead line supplying the settlement was cut off, which cut off power to the residents of the border community.

In Cherkasy region, 3 settlements were left without power after a nighttime drone attack. Also in Cherkasy region, enemy drone debris damaged power lines, cutting off power to 364 consumers in three settlements. Emergency crews are working.

An overhead line in Dnipropetrovska oblast was also disconnected for technical reasons. Residential consumers lost power, but all of them have been reconnected. Due to equipment damage, an overhead line in Kyiv region was cut off, leaving household consumers without power - all of them are connected.

"As of 9 a.m., 48 settlements were cut off due to unfavorable weather conditions. In particular, 44 settlements (more than 10.2 thousand consumers) in Volyn region are completely de-energized," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are planned in the amount of 22 MWh, and exports - 1548 MWh.

Recall

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces downed 5 enemy attack UAVs over Cherkasy region today. There were no casualties. As a result of the fall of the drone debris, power lines were damaged, and 5 settlements in the region have no electricity supply.