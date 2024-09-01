Warheads of Russian Kinzhal and X-101 missiles found in Lviv region

Remnants of Russian Kinzhal and X-101 missiles were found in Lviv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that after the most massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine, the SES sappers seized warheads of Kinzhal and X-101 missiles in the Lviv region.

The quick and professional actions of the SES specialists prevented further destruction and possible civilian casualties, - they said in a statement.

If you find any suspicious item:

do not approach;

Do not attempt to move or disassemble it yourself,

immediately call 101 or 102.

Recall

On August 29, in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle fell on a playground between houses . The incident was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.