Warheads of Russian Kinzhal and X-101 missiles found in Lviv region
Kyiv • UNN
Remnants of Russian Kinzhal and X-101 missiles were found in Lviv region after a large-scale shelling of Ukraine. Sappers of the State Emergency Service removed the missile warheads, preventing further damage and possible casualties.
Details
It is noted that after the most massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine, the SES sappers seized warheads of Kinzhal and X-101 missiles in the Lviv region.
The quick and professional actions of the SES specialists prevented further destruction and possible civilian casualties,
If you find any suspicious item:
- do not approach;
- Do not attempt to move or disassemble it yourself,
- immediately call 101 or 102.
