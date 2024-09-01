ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Warheads of Russian Kinzhal and X-101 missiles found in Lviv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32982 views

Remnants of Russian Kinzhal and X-101 missiles were found in Lviv region after a large-scale shelling of Ukraine. Sappers of the State Emergency Service removed the missile warheads, preventing further damage and possible casualties.

Remnants of Russian Kinzhal and X-101 missiles were found in Lviv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that after the most massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine, the SES sappers seized warheads of Kinzhal and X-101 missiles in the Lviv region.

The quick and professional actions of the SES specialists prevented further destruction and possible civilian casualties,

- they said in a statement.

If you find any suspicious item:

  •  do not approach;
  • Do not attempt to move or disassemble it yourself,
  •  immediately call 101 or 102.

Recall

On August 29, in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle fell on a playground between houses . The incident was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

