VR committees recommend new ministers for appointment

Parliamentary committees have made appointments to the government, and a number of candidates for ministerial positions have been approved, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Verkhovna Rada committees made the following decisions:

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights recommended that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Natalia Kalmykova as Minister of Veterans' Affairs of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management recommended that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Svitlana Hrynchuk as Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports recommended that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Matviy Bidnyi as Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Olga Stefanishyna as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the EU recommended that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Olga Stefanishyna as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Herman Smetanin as Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Vitaliy Koval as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning recommended that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Oleksiy Kuleba as Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

Also, according to him, at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, National Minorities and Interethnic Relations, it was decided to recommend that the Verkhovna Rada accept the resignation of Iryna Vereshchuk, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

